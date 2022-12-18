California 88, Florida A&M 58

Baltezegar 5-8 0-0 10, Weekes 4-8 1-2 9, Grizzle 2-9 0-0 4, Horton 8-16 6-7 22, Subirats 2-7 1-2 7, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Oriyomi 1-4 0-0 2, Blair 0-2 0-0 0, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 8-11 58

Lutje Schipholt 0-3 4-4 4, Tuitele 5-9 0-1 10, Curry 7-9 2-2 19, Martin 5-12 3-3 15, McIntosh 3-4 3-3 10, Bush 3-4 0-0 6, Onyiah 4-6 0-0 8, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 4-7 1-2 11, Muca 1-1 0-0 3, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-56 13-15 88

Florida A&M 10 9 24 15 — 58 California 20 21 20 27 — 88

3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 2-8 (Weekes 0-1, Grizzle 0-1, Subirats 2-2, Oriyomi 0-2, Blair 0-1, Brooks 0-1), California 9-14 (Curry 3-5, Martin 2-4, McIntosh 1-1, Mastrov 2-3, Muca 1-1). Assists_Florida A&M 13 (Subirats 5), California 19 (Ortiz 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida A&M 30 (Baltezegar 7), California 28 (Tuitele 8). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 16, California 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_671.