California 88, Florida A&M 58

Baltezegar 5-8 0-0 10, Weekes 4-8 1-2 9, Grizzle 2-9 0-0 4, Horton 8-16 6-7 22, Subirats 2-7 1-2 7, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Oriyomi 1-4 0-0 2, Blair 0-2 0-0 0, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 8-11 58
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason