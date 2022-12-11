California 83, Pacific 66

Ennis 1-4 2-2 4, Holmberg 6-17 0-0 13, Ashby 5-8 0-0 11, James 7-13 5-5 20, Smith 1-6 4-4 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Deaton 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 0-3 3-6 3, Totals 23-58 15-19 66
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason