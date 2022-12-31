California 80, Colorado 76

da Silva 2-8 4-6 8, Lovering 1-2 1-2 3, Clifford 1-3 0-0 2, Hadley 8-11 1-2 17, Simpson 10-20 2-3 25, Hammond 3-9 0-0 6, Ruffin 3-9 0-0 9, O'Brien 1-3 1-1 3, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 9-14 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason