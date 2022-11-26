California 65, Montana 44

Bartsch 1-12 2-2 4, Burton-Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Fatkin 4-9 1-2 11, Huard 1-4 0-0 2, Marxen 0-8 2-2 2, Pirog 1-3 2-3 4, Konig 2-9 3-4 7, Stump 4-7 0-0 11, Tsineke 1-1 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 14-60 11-15 44
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason