Calhoun's 3-run triple keys Rangers in 9-4 win over Tigers

Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun, left, gets to third in front of Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, right, for a three-run triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 4, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. less Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun, left, gets to third in front of Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, right, for a three-run triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 4, 2019, in ... more Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Calhoun's 3-run triple keys Rangers in 9-4 win over Tigers 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking three-run triple in the seventh inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Calhoun pulled a 2-0 pitch from Nick Ramirez just inside the right-field line and into the corner. Calhoun later scored on a wild pitch.

José Cisnero (0-3) walked the first two batters of the seventh and was replaced by Ramirez with two outs.

Rafael Montero (1-0) closed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win since September 2017 with the New York Mets. Texas' four-game win streak is its longest since a six-game streak in late June.

The Tigers went 2-8 on a 10-game road trip.