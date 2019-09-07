Calhoun powers Rangers past Orioles 7-6

Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Shin-Soo Choo (17) and Jose Trevino, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, bottom center, looks on.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, helping the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Friday night.

Texas trailed 6-4 before rallying in the seventh. Elvis Andrus had the big blow, a two-run single that put the Rangers ahead to stay.

Trey Mancini hit his 30th homer for Baltimore, and Richie Martin added a three-run shot. Anthony Santander also went deep, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

