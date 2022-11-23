Cal St.-Fullerton 78, Westcliff 57

Abdullah 1-4 1-3 3, Harrison 1-5 0-0 2, J.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, G.Harris 5-11 3-4 15, Ngonadi 3-8 1-1 7, Hankins 4-7 5-5 14, Witt 1-9 0-0 2, Ntwari 2-2 1-2 5, Thomas 0-2 4-4 4, Low 0-1 0-0 0, Wedlow 0-1 0-0 0, Synder 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 19-53 15-19 57.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason