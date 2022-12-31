Cal St.-Fullerton 64, CS Northridge 52

Okereke 1-3 0-0 2, Allen-Eikens 5-11 0-0 10, Bostick 4-12 0-0 9, Stevens 1-4 0-0 3, Wright 5-13 1-1 13, Igbanugo 2-6 3-3 9, Tucker 2-3 0-0 4, J.Wade 1-3 0-1 2, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0, Eyisi 0-0 0-0 0, Pezeshkian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 4-5 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason