Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58

Koroma 0-4 7-8 7, Hunter 2-7 0-0 5, Pierce 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 1-6 2-2 5, Taylor 3-6 1-2 8, Stevenson 10-13 2-2 23, Fleming 4-9 2-2 12, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Prukop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 14-16 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason