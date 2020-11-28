Cal Poly 100, Bethesda 46
Louis 2-7 0-2 4, Murry 0-8 4-4 4, Pineda 3-4 0-0 8, Rentmeister 3-8 0-0 8, Yasunobu 1-5 1-2 3, Narra 4-11 0-2 10, Bazile 3-11 1-2 9, Porta 0-3 0-0 0, Mohammed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 6-12 46.
Crowe 5-13 1-2 15, Jaakkola 4-5 3-5 11, Stevenson 3-7 0-0 7, Till 7-7 3-4 17, Pierce 2-3 0-0 4, Sanders 6-10 0-0 16, Koehler 2-4 2-2 7, K.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Prukop 3-10 1-1 7, Koroma 0-2 3-4 3, Hollingsworth 3-3 2-2 8, Carlson 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 37-67 15-20 100.
Halftime_Cal Poly 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 8-28 (Pineda 2-2, Narra 2-3, Rentmeister 2-6, Bazile 2-7, Porta 0-2, Yasunobu 0-2, Louis 0-3, Murry 0-3), Cal Poly 11-28 (Sanders 4-8, Crowe 4-11, Carlson 1-1, Koehler 1-3, Stevenson 1-3, Prukop 0-1, K.Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Bethesda 23 (Murry 5), Cal Poly 44 (Crowe, Till 7). Assists_Bethesda 7 (Bazile 3), Cal Poly 31 (K.Smith 9). Total Fouls_Bethesda 16, Cal Poly 12.