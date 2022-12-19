Cal Baptist 88, Sonoma St. 67

Klarman 0-2 0-0 0, Wells 9-12 8-9 30, Walker 2-2 2-2 6, Fadal 3-9 0-0 6, Medeiros 4-8 0-0 9, Iyawe 3-7 0-1 6, Wallace 1-3 0-2 2, Bryant 1-4 0-0 2, Gomez 1-2 0-0 2, Rexford 0-0 2-2 2, Blakely 0-1 2-2 2, Luong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 14-18 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason