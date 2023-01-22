Cal Baptist 77, Tarleton St. 48

Gaddy 1-3 2-3 4, Bogues 4-8 1-1 10, Daniel 3-7 1-4 7, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 1-5 0-0 2, Clark 4-8 5-6 13, McDavid 0-2 0-0 0, Booker 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, Hopkins 3-3 0-0 6, Rushin 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Archibald 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 9-16 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason