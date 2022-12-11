Cal Baptist 76, San Diego 73

Ighoefe 4-6 0-0 8, Ta.Armstrong 4-6 2-5 11, Tr.Armstrong 0-3 0-0 0, Quintana 5-11 4-8 17, Battin 5-8 0-0 11, Goodrick 6-10 1-2 13, Nottage 3-7 0-0 9, Tchoukuiengo 1-6 0-0 2, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Stone 0-1 1-2 1, Wade 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 8-17 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason