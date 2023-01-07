Cal Baptist 70, New Mexico St. 61

Goodrick 3-5 2-2 8, Tr.Armstrong 3-11 0-0 8, Ta.Armstrong 3-6 2-4 10, Nottage 3-11 0-0 9, Battin 6-9 3-4 18, Quintana 3-7 0-0 8, Ighoefe 2-4 0-1 4, Tchoukuiengo 1-1 3-3 5, S.Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-14 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason