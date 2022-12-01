Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60

Olbrich 4-12 1-1 9, Owens 2-7 0-0 5, Cameron 1-5 0-1 2, Pullin 8-15 3-5 19, Tattersall 1-7 2-2 4, Hartwell 2-5 0-0 5, Salaridze 4-8 6-6 16, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 12-15 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason