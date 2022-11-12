Cal Baptist 59, NJIT 43

Coleman 3-13 1-3 9, Diakite 5-5 2-2 12, Osawe 1-5 0-0 3, McMillian 0-2 0-0 0, Sullivan 1-6 1-2 3, Gray 4-6 0-0 11, de Graaf 1-1 0-0 3, Hess 1-3 0-0 2, Faison 0-0 0-0 0, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 4-7 43.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason