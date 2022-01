Law Athletics / Contributed photo

Caden Simpson from Jonathan Law set a school record in the 55-meter hurdles at the season-opening SCC Girls Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

“Caden (sophomore) finished second and qualified for states with her time of 9.38,” Law coach Joe Beler said. “The old record was Andriana Bruno from 2020 who ran a 9.39.