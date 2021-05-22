Cabrara's slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading the Detroit Tigers over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Friday night.

The 38-year-old homered in the second off Mike Minor for the game's first run, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491th home run of his big league career.

Cabrera, hampered by a left biceps strain earlier this season, raised his average from .198 to .204 with his 42nd multihomer game. With 2,887 hits, he moved into 41st place.

JaCoby Jones and Jake Rogers started the seventh with singles off Minor, and Tyler Zuber (0-1) relieved.

Robbie Grossman singled to load the bases and with Jonathan Schoop at the plate, Jones was thrown out at home after a 2-2 fastball in the dirt got past Salvador Pérez and bounced just behind the home plate circle. The catcher made an underhand toss to Zuber, and the pitcher had an easy tag on Jones, who did not slide.

Schoop worked out an eight-pitch walk, Jeimer Candelario took a called third strike, and Holland relieved. Cabrera drove a full-count hanging slider just over the wall in left-center, in front of the fountain area.

José Ureña (2-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Bryan Garcia, José Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined for three hitless innings of relief, with Fulmer getting three straight outs for his fourth save in four chances.

Minor gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Carlos Santana's two-run single put the Royals ahead in the second, but the Tigers built a 3-2 lead on RBI singles by Nico Goodrum and Wilson Ramos in the fourth.

Ryan O’Hearn's RBI single tied it 3-3 in the sixth, and Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder strain) pitched one inning of relief for Triple-A Toledo. He has been on the 10-day IL since May 6.

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi (strained right oblique) was 1 for 4 in his first start for Triple-A Omaha. ... 3B Hunter Dozier (concussion) was eligible to return from the 7-day IL but was not activated. Dozier went to the IL with a .139 batting average for the Royals this season.

UP NEXT

LHP Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.45 ERA) starts Saturday for the Tigers and RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96 ERA) for the Royals.

