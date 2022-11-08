CS Bakersfield 68, San Diego Christian 35

Chew 1-6 2-4 4, Siamu 2-6 0-2 4, Bellamy 1-1 0-0 2, Dashiell 3-8 0-0 7, O'Campo 1-6 3-3 5, Felix 2-7 0-0 4, Blackmon 3-10 0-0 7, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Kniss 0-3 2-2 2, Signorelli 0-0 0-0 0, Baasch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 7-11 35.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason