COVID-19 shadows title game as college football season ends STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 11:40 p.m.
The end of the college football season began with a scene that would have looked bizarre 12 months ago — and will likely appear just as strange looking back years from now — but seemed entirely unremarkable Monday night.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Ohio State coach Ryan Day met on the field during pregame warmups with their faces covered by protective black masks.