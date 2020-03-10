CIAC cancels rest of winter state tournaments

CHESHIRE - The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is cancelling the remainder of the state boys’ basketball, girls basketball, boys and girls ice hockey and boys swimming tournament due to the growing coronavirus issue.

The decision was announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the CIAC, said there have been member schools that have voiced about continuing to play in the tournaments, in addition to neutral site facilities that expressed concern about hosting events as well.

“It is unfortunate they had to do this,” said Foran High boys’ basketball coach Ian Kirkpatrick, whose Lions were set to play at Suffield tonight. “I understand that the health of all concerned comes first. But I do feel bad, especially for my great group of seniors. That’s where my thoughts are right now. They’ve been great and put in four years of work and you hate to see it end like this. We felt that we had a good chance to extend our season.”

Championships for 10 divisions, five in both boys’ and girls’ basketball were scheduled to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena March 21-22. Hockey championships were to be held for three divisions at Yale’s Ingalls Rink. Swimming championships for four divisions were to be held at Wesleyan

The CIAC has held a state tournament championship in boys basketball every year since 1923. Ice hockey has had a tournament championship every year since 1964. There was a hiatus from 1952-63. Ice hockey tournaments were held in 1948, 49, 50 and 52. Girls basketball has held tournament finals since 1974 and boys swimming since 1973.