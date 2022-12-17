CCSU 78, Manhattan 67

Momoh 5-9 1-3 11, Amos 7-11 0-0 20, Rodgers 5-10 4-6 15, Scantlebury 3-4 5-6 12, Snoddy 3-6 0-0 6, Sweatman 2-5 0-0 4, Breland 1-1 0-0 2, Limric 3-3 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 10-15 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason