C. Vivian Stringer of Rutgers to receive Legends of Coaching

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rutgers' C. Vivian Stringer will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching honor next spring.

The award is given annually to college basketball coaches who exemplify the late UCLA legend's standard of success and personal integrity. Stringer was announced as the recipient Tuesday.

She will be recognized on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles.

Stringer is the fourth woman to earn the honor, joining Muffet McGraw of Notre Dame, Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, and the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee.

The 71-year-old coach has spent the last 24 years as Rutgers' women's coach. Last season, she became the fifth coach in NCAA Division I women's history to surpass 1,000 career victories. In 2009, Stringer was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Stringer's 48 years of head coaching experience include leading Cheyney University to the first NCAA national championship game in women's college basketball. She was the first coach, male or female, to lead three different schools to the Final Four.

Previous winners of the award include Roy Williams of Kansas, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, and the late Dean Smith of North Carolina.

___

