Butler scores 22, No. 24 Baylor tops No. 17 Villanova, 87-78

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final 6 minutes, helping No. 24 Baylor pull away for an 87-78 victory over No. 17 Villanova on Sunday night.

MaCio Teague scored 18 points while Davion Mitchell added 13 to help the Bears (5-1) pass their first Top 25 test, a matchup that for much of the way felt like a potential Sweet 16 preview.

Baylor (5-1) broke open a tight, tense game with nine ties and 18 lead changes by scoring on their final 12 possessions and holding the Wildcats without a field goal during the final 2½ minutes while winning their fourth straight.

Butler, the tournament MVP who has led the Bears in scoring in five of six games, hit 3s on back-to-back possessions early in that stretch, the first of which put them up 67-66 with just under 6 minutes left and the second breaking a 67-all tie.

Collin Gillespie scored 27 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 16 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) guards Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. less Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) guards Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Sunday, Nov. ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Butler scores 22, No. 24 Baylor tops No. 17 Villanova, 87-78 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Villanova: The run of in-season tournament success is over for the Wildcats, who were chasing their seventh straight championship in a holiday event. They hadn’t lost one of these since 2012 — and still have more national championships (two) than in-season tournament losses (one) in that span. But they also fell to 0-2 against Top 25 opponents after also losing to No. 10 Ohio State.

Baylor: Coach Scott Drew likes to say teams that win in-season tournaments also tend to play well in the big tournaments in March. Now that his team has won three of these events in four years — this one behind a backcourt led by Butler and Teague that took the game over down the stretch — he hopes he has the combination for an even deeper run through the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Faces LaSalle in a Big Five game on Dec. 1.

Baylor: Plays host to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 3.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25