Butler's 22 lead No. 2 Baylor past Oklahoma State 81-66 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 4:55 p.m.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor rallied from a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State 81-66 on Saturday.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference's leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out, leaving the team with eight players available.