Butler holds on for 89-82 win over Xavier in OT in Big East March 9, 2022 Updated: March 9, 2022 8:33 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a lead it would not relinquish en route to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier in the first round of the Big East Conference tournament on Wednesday.
He followed with a 3-pointer for a 73-68 and after four free throws pulled the Shockers within one, Lukosius hit a three point and went on to score 12 points in the overtime.