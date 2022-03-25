Busted brackets mark another topsy-turvy NCAA tourney DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 4:18 p.m.
FILE - Lisa Moeller takes a photo of the NCAA bracket for the NCAA college basketball tournament on the side of the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Wagering on all those parlays and longshots on the betting app — fun. Filling out a bracket and waiting for the upsets to begin — that's why they call this March Madness.
Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney, right, scores over Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, middle, during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Also pictured is Arkansas' Jaylin Williams, left.
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) walks off the floor with guard Julian Strawther (0) and guard Rasir Bolton (45) after Gonzaga was defeated by Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis and guard Bennedict Mathurin leave the court after their loss to Houston in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio.
Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney, left, celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half of a college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022.
8 of8
Fourth-seeded Arkansas used what amounted to a sneak attack to take down No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, not only knocking the Bulldogs out the NCAA Tournament but taking out a whole lot of fans still hoping to win bragging rights and office pools.
Then again, the number of busted brackets before the Elite Eight just might mean everyone gets a second chance.