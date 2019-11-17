Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Mississippi 58-37

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Joe Burrow’s postgame shrug pretty much summed up what kind of a season it has been for LSU.

“You know things have changed at LSU when you have 700 yards of total offense and everybody is upset in the locker room,” the Heisman Trophy front-runner said.

Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as top-ranked Tigers built a big lead and held off Mississippi 58-37 on Saturday night.

Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).

The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).

“It wasn't pretty, but we did it after a big win last week,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We came in here to win a football game and we won by 21 points. We're 10-0 and I'm very proud of that.”

Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record and passed Rohan Davey’s single-season school record for yards passing set in 2001. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) avoids Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Chase tied the school record with his 12th touchdown catch of the season.

“I thought he (Burrow) was on fire, especially in the first half,” Orgeron said. “He made a lot of plays and extended some plays with his feet. He's a great athlete.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left and finished with 174 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“We dug ourselves too deep a hole,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “We had a chance to get it to a one possession game, but we never could get there.”

Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns and was 9 of 16 passing for 123 yards.

“We couldn't stop him but we won the football game,” Orgeron said. “(Burrow) broke a record and so did Ja'Marr. We're going to get better. I have to remind them (team) to enjoy the win.”

Reserve quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the final period.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: The Tigers set the tone with the early touchdown barrage and eliminated the thought of a road upset.

Ole Miss: The Rebels got big runs from Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy (13 carries for 141 yards), but were 2 of 11 on third down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth down conversions. The Rebels pulled within 11 points midway through the third quarter, but never got any closer.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU's impressive first half performance should be enough to remain No. 1 in next week's poll.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Arkansas in the first of a season-ending, two-game home stand on Saturday. The Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a victory.

Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State for the in-state rivalry Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.