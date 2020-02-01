Burns takes all-around, Law gymnasts sweep

Jonathan Law posted a score of 131.05 when coach Pat Simon’s gymnasts swept a three-meet with Westhill (127.3) and Stamford (90.8) on Friday.

Catherine Burns won all-around for Law, now 7-2.

Vault

1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.8; 2. Lauren Heller (S) 8.7; Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.45

Bars

1. Tie: Catherine Burns (L), Lauren Heller (S), Bailey Petrizzi (W) 8.8; 2. Ali Gordon (L) 8.1; 3. Maya Manders (W) 7.7

Beam

1. Bailey Petrizzi (W) 8.9; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.85; 3. Catherine Burns (L) 8.8

Floor

1. Lauren Heller (S) 8.8; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.6; 3 Bailey Petrizzi (W) 8.4

All Around

1. Catherine Burns (L) 35.0; 2. Lauren Heller (S) 34.9; 3. Bailey Petrizzi (W) 34.3