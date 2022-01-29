Bunting nets hat trick, Leafs rally in 3rd to beat Red Wings
1 of12 Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) pursues Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) can't redirect the shot against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) tries to steal the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) tries to pass the puck to right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) while being pressured by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 NHL referees try to separate Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott (23) at the end of the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ondrej Kase (25) knocks the puck away from Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) tries to steal the puck from Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates in to score against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DETROIT (AP) — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Saturday night.
Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:14 left and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin's goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, which won its second consecutive game.