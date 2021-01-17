Bulls roll past Mavs 117-101 to end 4-game losing streak SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 6:27 p.m.
1 of7 Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court during a game against the Chicago Bulls following the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. The Bulls won 117-101. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) scores over Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring on a free throw against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Wes Iwundu (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives inside as Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (9) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) scores over Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.