Bullpen additions for Twins don't mean demotion for Rogers DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen this winter by signing two pitchers with ninth-inning experience, including the most recent closer for their primary division rival.
Adding Hansel Robles and Alex Colomé doesn't mean the Twins have demoted Taylor Rogers, though, despite a rough 2020 that was his worst of five seasons in the majors. They won't designate one reliever for a permanent ninth-inning role, in keeping with their practice over manager Rocco Baldelli's first two years. They're also confident the struggles Rogers endured last season were more statistical fluke than warning sign.