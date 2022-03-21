Bullock, Mavs hold on after delay, beat Timberwolves 110-108 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2022
1 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 21, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) an guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 21, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, dribbles against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 21, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots against Dallas Mavericks defenders Reggie Bullock (25) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 21, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) shoots against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 21, 2022. Mavericks Reggie Bullock (25), Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) look on. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 21, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DALLAS (AP) — Reggie Bullock scored 18 points with a clutch 3-pointer late after missing four games for personal reasons, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 on Monday night in a game delayed briefly because of a leaky roof.
Luka Doncic had 15 points and 10 assists, the final one setting up a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith from the same right corner where Bullock connected moments later. Dwight Powell scored 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting for Dallas.
Written By
SCHUYLER DIXON