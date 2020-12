DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo star Jaret Patterson left the Mid-American Conference championship game in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right leg issue, then returned early in the fourth.

Patterson was able to leave the field under his own power after his third-quarter injury, and he came back with 14:02 left in the game, wearing what appeared to be a brace on his right knee. The 23rd-ranked Bulls trailed Ball State 38-28 when Patterson returned.