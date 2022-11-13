Buffalo Sabres Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 13, 2022 Buffalo Sabres POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 72 Tage Thompson 15 11 8 19 -1 10 4 1 1 63 .175 D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 14 7 10 17 9 20 4 0 1 57 .123 F 53 Jeff Skinner 15 3 9 12 -1 2 1 0 0 42 .071 F 89 Alex Tuch 15 7 4 11 1 2 1 0 3 37 .189 F 24 Dylan Cozens 15 4 6 10 -2 10 0 0 0 31 .129 F 71 Victor Olofsson 15 9 1 10 1 0 2 0 1 43 .209 F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 15 3 6 9 -4 4 2 1 0 25 .120 F 21 Kyle Okposo 14 1 8 9 0 8 0 0 0 29 .034 F 77 JJ Peterka 15 3 5 8 -4 6 0 0 1 22 .136 D 25 Owen Power 15 0 7 7 1 4 0 0 0 20 .000 F 74 Rasmus Asplund 13 2 4 6 5 0 0 1 0 20 .100 D 78 Jacob Bryson 15 1 5 6 -10 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 29 Vinnie Hinostroza 8 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 10 .000 F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 15 3 2 5 1 4 0 0 0 16 .188 F 22 Jack Quinn 12 1 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 15 .067 F 19 Peyton Krebs 13 0 2 2 -2 12 0 0 0 9 .000 D 38 Kale Clague 7 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 45 Casey Fitzgerald 11 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 10 Henri Jokiharju 4 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 10 0 1 1 0 12 0 0 0 5 .000 D 20 Lawrence Pilut 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 23 Mattias Samuelsson 5 0 0 0 6 2 0 0 0 7 .000 TEAM TOTALS 15 55 93 148 -1 112 14 3 7 479 .115 OPPONENT TOTALS 15 52 91 143 -13 132 12 1 8 470 .111 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Eric Comrie 10 596 3.62 4 6 0 0 36 312 0.885 0 1 0 41 Craig Anderson 5 299 2.4 3 2 0 0 12 154 0.922 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 15 900 3.2 7 8 0 0 48 466 .889 55 93 112 OPPONENT TOTALS 15 900 3.2 8 6 1 0 48 472 .885 52 91 132