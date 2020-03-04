Buffalo Bills promote Leslie Frazier to assistant head coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is adding assistant head coach to his job title.

The promotion announced Wednesday underscores Frazier's role of serving as one of head coach Sean McDermott's most trusted advisers, while also overseeing one of the NFL's stingiest defenses over the past two seasons.

“His fingerprints are all over our operation, and I'm extremely grateful for all the years we have worked together,” McDermott said in a statement released by the team. “Leslie's impact on our team is felt every day through his guidance, wisdom and his genuine care for people. He is a great example to everyone within our organization.”

The 60-year-old Frazier is noted for having a commanding, even-keeled approach. And his relationship with McDermott showed no signs of fracturing after McDermott briefly took over the defensive play-calling duties during Buffalo's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

Frazier was among the first coaches McDermott hired upon taking over the Bills job in 2017. Frazier has 22 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including a three-plus-year stint as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

He and McDermott previously worked together as assistants with the Philadelphia Eagles in the early 2000s.

In Buffalo, Frazier has overseen a defense that went from being ranked 26th in yards allowed in 2017 to second the following year and third last season.

The Bills announced four other job title changes to their coaching staff.

Jimmy Salgado was promoted from defensive assistant to nickel cornerbacks coach. Offensive quality control coach Marc Lubick was elevated to assistant receivers/game management coach. Offensive assistant Shea Tierney will serve as assistant quarterbacks coach. And Ryan Wendell was made assistant offensive line coach.

