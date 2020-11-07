Buffalo Bills place starting linebacker Matt Milano on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano will miss at least three weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

Saturday's move was made a day before the AFC East-leading Bills (6-2) host the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-1), and a day after Milano had already been ruled out. Milano missed two games after getting hurt, and saw limited playing time in the two games since he returned.

Milano is required to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve, though could miss only two games with Buffalo having a bye week after playing at Arizona next weekend.

In other roster moves, Buffalo activated backup linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips from IR after he missed five games with a quadriceps injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson and receiver Jake Kumerow were elevated from the practice squad.

Starting center Mitch Morse has already been ruled out because of a concussion. Backup cornerback Josh Norman will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

