Buf_Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Play: J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 7, L.A. Rams 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 41, 8:48. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: D.Jackson 2 interception return to Buffalo 32; J.Allen 10 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 21 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 0.

LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:48. Key Plays: Stafford 12 pass to Skowronek on 3rd-and-6; Stafford 12 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-14; Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 4th-and-2; Henderson 18 run. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 7.

LAR_FG Gay 57, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 6 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Hill 5 interception return to Buffalo 45; Stafford 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Singletary 12 run; J.Allen 8 run on 3rd-and-7; Singletary 13 run. Buffalo 17, L.A. Rams 10.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27. Drive: 13 plays, 94 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 pass to Crowder; J.Allen 6 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-5; J.Allen 47 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 24, L.A. Rams 10.

Buf_Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Poyer 6 interception return to Buffalo 41. Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10.

A_73,846.

___

Buf LAR FIRST DOWNS 23 19 Rushing 7 3 Passing 15 14 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 9-10 6-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 413 243 Total Plays 58 66 Avg Gain 7.1 3.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 121 52 Rushes 25 18 Avg per rush 4.84 2.889 NET YARDS PASSING 292 191 Sacked-Yds lost 2-5 7-49 Gross-Yds passing 297 240 Completed-Att. 26-31 29-41 Had Intercepted 2 3 Yards-Pass Play 8.848 3.979 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-3-1 2-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 0-0.0 4-45.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 50 72 Punt Returns 1-21 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-67 Interceptions 3-29 2-5 PENALTIES-Yds 5-35 4-30 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:14 28:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15, Cook 1-2. L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-47, Powell 1-3, Stafford 1-2, Akers 3-0.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 26-31-2-297. L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-41-3-240.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-122, Moss 6-21, Davis 4-88, Crowder 3-28, McKenzie 2-19, Singletary 2-14, Knox 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 13-128, Higbee 5-39, Henderson 5-26, Skowronek 4-25, Al.Robinson 1-12, Powell 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Crowder 1-21. L.A. Rams, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. L.A. Rams, Powell 4-67.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 7-3-0, T.Johnson 5-4-0, Milano 5-2-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Miller 4-0-2, Rousseau 4-0-1, Elam 3-0-0, Hyde 2-3-0, Phillips 2-2-1.5, Basham 2-0-1, Poyer 2-0-0, Benford 1-2-0, D.Jones 1-2-0, Epenesa 1-1-1.5, Oliver 1-1-0, Crowder 1-0-0, McKenzie 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0. L.A. Rams, Hill 6-2-0, Ramsey 6-0-0, Wagner 5-2-1, Jones 5-2-0, Scott 3-4-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Long 3-0-0, A.Robinson 2-3-0, Floyd 2-1-0, Donald 2-0-1, Fuller 2-0-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Rapp 1-3-0, Higbee 1-0-0, Kupp 1-0-0, Stafford 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Basham 1-21, Poyer 1-6, Jackson 1-2. L.A. Rams, Hill 1-5, Lewis 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.