Buffalo 3, Detroit 1

Detroit 0 1 0 - 1 Buffalo 0 2 1 - 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Buffalo, Peterka 1 (Bryson, Thompson), 6:00. 2, Detroit, Gagner 1 (Stephens), 11:02. 3, Buffalo, Girgensons 1, 19:47 (sh). Third Period_4, Buffalo, Hinostroza 1 (Skinner, Miller), 18:57 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-9-4_19. Buffalo 17-14-7_38. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 1. Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Anderson 0-0-0 (19-18). A_0 (19,070). T_2:24. Referees_Brian Pochmara, Furman South. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Matt MacPherson.