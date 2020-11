Buffalo 27, L.A. Chargers 17

L.A. Chargers 6 0 8 3 — 17 Buffalo 7 10 7 3 — 27

First Quarter

Buf_Knox 2 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 12:26. Drive: 4 plays, 63 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Jenkins 47-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Buffalo 7, L.A. Chargers 0.

LAC_K.Allen 5 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 6:31. Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 21; Herbert 11 pass to K.Allen; Ekeler 15 run; Herbert 14 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, L.A. Chargers 6.

Second Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 20 pass from Beasley (Bass kick), 9:44. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: J.Allen 14 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-8; Tillery 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Singletary 21 run. Buffalo 14, L.A. Chargers 6.

Buf_FG Bass 45, 2:16. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:15. Key Plays: J.Allen 15 pass to G.Davis; J.Allen 14 pass to Beasley; Moss 6 run on 3rd-and-3; J.Allen 11 run; J.Allen 1 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-22. Buffalo 17, L.A. Chargers 6.

Third Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 9:02. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Buffalo 43; J.Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 8 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 24, L.A. Chargers 6.

LAC_Kelley 1 run (K.Allen pass from Herbert), 4:51. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 33; Herbert 13 pass to Henry; Herbert 10 pass to Henry; Herbert 4 pass to M.Williams on 4th-and-1; Kelley 33 run; Herbert 9 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 24, L.A. Chargers 14.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_FG Badgley 27, 10:16. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Ekeler 13 run; Oliver 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 24, L.A. Chargers 17.

Buf_FG Bass 43, 3:26. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: White 0 interception return to Buffalo 35; Singletary 24 run; J.Allen 9 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-19. Buffalo 27, L.A. Chargers 17.

A_0.

___

LAC Buf FIRST DOWNS 24 23 Rushing 5 11 Passing 16 8 Penalty 3 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-16 4-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 4-5 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 365 332 Total Plays 79 58 Avg Gain 4.6 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 74 172 Rushes 24 30 Avg per rush 3.1 5.7 NET YARDS PASSING 291 160 Sacked-Yds lost 3-25 3-17 Gross-Yds passing 316 177 Completed-Att. 31-52 19-25 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.3 5.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-0-0 6-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 6-47.7 3-56.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 73 137 Punt Returns 0-0 3-26 Kickoff Returns 5-73 4-111 Interceptions 1-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-91 9-85 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 2-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:04 29:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-44, Kelley 7-35, Pope 1-(minus 1), Herbert 2-(minus 4). Buffalo, Singletary 11-82, Moss 9-59, Allen 9-32, McKenzie 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 31-52-1-316. Buffalo, Allen 18-24-1-157, Beasley 1-1-0-20.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-85, Henry 7-67, Allen 4-40, Guyton 3-33, Williams 3-26, Johnson 2-63, Pope 1-2. Buffalo, Diggs 7-39, Davis 3-79, Singletary 3-20, Beasley 2-25, Moss 2-9, L.Smith 1-3, Knox 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, None. Buffalo, Roberts 3-26.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Reed 4-59, Pope 1-14. Buffalo, Roberts 4-111.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, Jenkins 8-3-0, Bosa 7-1-3, Vigil 6-2-0, Murray 4-1-0, Campbell 3-0-0, Harris 3-0-0, Adderley 2-2-0, Davis 2-2-0, Perryman 2-2-0, Joseph 2-1-0, Square 1-1-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Egbule 0-1-0, Jones 0-1-0. Buffalo, Klein 10-4-1.5, Poyer 7-2-0, White 4-4-0, Hyde 4-0-0, Edmunds 3-7-0, Wallace 3-4-0, T.Johnson 3-3-0, Oliver 2-1-1, Zimmer 2-1-0, Butler 2-0-0, Epenesa 2-0-0, D.Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 1-3-.5, Jefferson 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, Davis 1-0. Buffalo, White 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Dominique Pender, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay James Nicholson.