Pit_Washington 19 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 8:21. Drive: 3 plays, 30 yards, 1:15. Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 0.

Buf_FG Bass 34, 1:42. Drive: 9 plays, 58 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: J.Allen 23 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-3; J.Allen 18 pass to Diggs. Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 3.

Buf_T.Johnson 51 interception return (kick failed), :52. Buffalo 9, Pittsburgh 7.

Third Quarter

Buf_Diggs 19 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 10:23. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Buffalo 32; J.Allen 6 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-2; Singletary 14 run; J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 16, Pittsburgh 7.

Buf_G.Davis 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:02. Drive: 4 plays, 57 yards, 2:05. Key Plays: J.Allen 22 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 19 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 23, Pittsburgh 7.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 3 pass from Roethlisberger (Ebron pass from Roethlisberger), 12:18. Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 17 pass to Ebron; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Di.Johnson. Buffalo 23, Pittsburgh 15.

Buf_FG Bass 23, 8:07. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Buffalo 34; J.Allen 12 pass to McKenzie on 3rd-and-10; Hilton 35-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-5. Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15.

A_0.

___

Pit Buf FIRST DOWNS 14 21 Rushing 3 5 Passing 10 13 Penalty 1 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-10 7-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 224 334 Total Plays 55 71 Avg Gain 4.1 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 47 104 Rushes 17 27 Avg per rush 2.8 3.9 NET YARDS PASSING 177 230 Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 1-8 Gross-Yds passing 187 238 Completed-Att. 21-37 24-43 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.7 5.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-0 6-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 8-39.8 5-45.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 40 159 Punt Returns 1-0 2-15 Kickoff Returns 2-40 3-93 Interceptions 1-0 2-51 PENALTIES-Yds 3-55 7-48 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:45 35:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 10-18, Samuels 4-15, Snell 3-14. Buffalo, Moss 13-43, Singletary 7-32, Allen 6-28, Diggs 1-1.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-37-2-187. Buffalo, Allen 24-43-1-238.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-55, Johnson 4-40, Washington 3-29, Samuels 3-18, Claypool 3-15, Ebron 2-30. Buffalo, Diggs 10-130, Beasley 5-41, Knox 4-34, Davis 3-19, McKenzie 1-12, Singletary 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-0. Buffalo, Roberts 2-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-40. Buffalo, Roberts 3-93.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Williamson 9-2-0, Allen 5-3-0, Nelson 5-1-0, Fitzpatrick 4-2-0, Edmunds 3-5-0, Hilton 3-2-0, Alualu 2-2-1, Heyward 2-1-0, Gilbert 2-0-0, Sutton 2-0-0, T.Watt 1-1-0, Highsmith 1-0-0, Adeniyi 0-1-0, Layne 0-1-0. Buffalo, Poyer 5-3-0, T.Johnson 4-3-0, Klein 3-2-0, Hyde 3-1-0, White 3-1-0, Edmunds 2-4-0, Milano 2-0-1, Phillips 1-3-0, Norman 1-1-0, Hughes 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Oliver 1-0-0, Wallace 1-0-0, Neal 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Hilton 1-0. Buffalo, T.Johnson 1-51, Wallace 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Michael Dolce, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Kevin Brown.