Buffalo 100, Bowling Green 71

Etim 0-0 0-0 0, Ayers 7-18 7-7 23, Curtis 5-10 0-0 11, Mills 2-7 2-3 6, Turner 8-17 1-2 17, Agee 1-8 1-2 3, Watson 2-5 1-2 6, McComb 0-2 0-0 0, O'Neal 0-3 4-6 4, Diarra 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-71 17-24 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason