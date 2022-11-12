Bucknell 68, Niagara 50

Gray 4-13 0-0 10, Iorio 2-7 0-0 4, Bayless 3-5 0-2 7, Moore 3-6 0-1 9, Thomasson 5-12 1-2 12, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Erving 1-3 0-0 3, Traore 0-0 3-4 3, Kiner 0-2 0-0 0, Obioha 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 4-9 50.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason