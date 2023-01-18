Bucknell 68, Army 66

Screen 2-4 4-5 8, Timmerman 5-7 2-3 12, Edmonds 2-5 0-1 5, Forrest 9-15 2-2 25, Rice 4-11 0-0 9, Bijiek 2-6 0-0 5, Adoh 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 2-2 4, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0, Motta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 10-13 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason