Buck stopped: Showalter suspended, Braves cool off Mets 5-2 MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 10:50 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory Monday night in the first of 19 meetings between the NL East rivals this season.
Travis d'Arnaud had three hits and three RBIs against his former team. Fried (3-2) settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year.
