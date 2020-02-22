Bryant wins at St. Francis Brooklyn for first time, 82-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Green III scored a career-high 23 points as Bryant won at St. Francis Brooklyn for the first time, 82-74, on Friday night.

Juan Cardenas added 22 points for the Bulldogs. Cardenas also had nine rebounds for Bryant, which had 53 boards to tie its Division I program record set earlier this season against Saint Peter's.

Benson Lin had 14 points for Bryant (14-14, 6-9 Northeast Conference). Adam Grant added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins tied a career high with 27 points for the Terriers (12-15, 6-9). Unique McLean added 15 points. Rob Higgins had 14 points. Christian Rohlehr had a career-high six blocks plus eight points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Terriers this season. Bryant defeated St. Francis 73-60 on Feb. 6. Bryant plays Sacred Heart at home on Sunday. St. Francis plays Wagner at home on Sunday.

