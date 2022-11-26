Bryant 73, Syracuse 72

Walker 6-13 6-6 18, Edert 1-4 0-0 3, Gross-Bullock 6-12 0-3 15, Pride 4-11 4-4 13, Timberlake 4-10 5-6 13, Latimer 2-6 3-4 9, Mosher 0-3 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0, Cramer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 18-23 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason