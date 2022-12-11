Skip to main content
Bryant 104, Manhattan 97, OT

Walker 9-14 1-1 20, Brelsford 3-5 4-4 11, Gross-Bullock 8-15 1-3 20, Pride 3-9 6-6 13, Ozabor 1-1 0-0 2, Timberlake 8-11 7-12 23, Latimer 2-6 5-5 9, Edert 2-7 1-2 6, Mosher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 25-33 104.

MANHATTAN (3-6)

Cisse 1-3 2-2 4, Padgett 3-9 1-4 9, Hayun 7-14 0-0 16, Nelson 5-16 4-6 14, Stewart 9-19 10-13 35, Watson 5-13 5-7 15, Walden 1-3 1-1 3, Glassman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-77 24-35 97.

Halftime_Manhattan 45-41. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 7-24 (Gross-Bullock 3-7, Walker 1-1, Brelsford 1-3, Edert 1-5, Pride 1-5, Latimer 0-3), Manhattan 11-33 (Stewart 7-13, Hayun 2-5, Padgett 2-5, Cisse 0-1, Watson 0-3, Nelson 0-6). Fouled Out_Walker, Timberlake, Cisse, Hayun, Nelson. Rebounds_Bryant 44 (Timberlake 10), Manhattan 32 (Padgett 8). Assists_Bryant 18 (Brelsford 5), Manhattan 14 (Nelson, Stewart 5). Total Fouls_Bryant 22, Manhattan 28.

