Chiefs QB Mahomes sent to locker room in game vs Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to leave their divisional-playoff game against the Cleveland Browns with 7:27 left in the third quarter Sunday when he was tackled while keeping the ball on an option play.

Mahomes tucked the ball and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield when he was brought down hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.