Browns end playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:28 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2002 on Sunday by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.
The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left to hold on.